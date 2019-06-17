Chilly Lake Michigan

This a graph of average Lake Michigan water temperature (in blue) and the water temperature this year (in red). Today, the average temperature of Lake Michigan is 7 degrees cooler than the long-term average temperature of the lake. Last year on Father’s Day, the water temperature was 75 at Saugatuck Oval Beach and this Father’s Day it was 60. The water temp. last year was 65 at Muskegon and this year it’s 54. The mid-Lake Michigan buoy is only 44 degrees. The sun can’t warm the lake when it’s this cloudy. There has also been a lot of fog over the lake, as relatively warm, moist air comes over the cold lake water. I do expect a warmer pattern for the last week of June and for most of July.