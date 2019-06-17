Chilly Lake Michigan

This is a picture from our GVSU camera of the Grand River, just south of the S-Curve in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday evening. You can see the river is high for this time of year. That island appears to be covered with water. BTW that island has a name, it's Jackson Island. As of early Friday AM, the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids had a flow of 9,620 cubic feet per second. The average flow for June 21 is 2,570 cfs. That's a current flow of 374% of average and the river is rising in downtown G.R. The river is still rising early Friday.

The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 2,970 cfs compared to an average of 740 cfs (so 401% of average flow). The Thornapple River at Hastings was at 1,320 cfs, compared to an average of 185 cfs (713% of average flow). The river is near crest at Hastings. The St. Joseph River at Niles had a flow of 8,830 cfs compared to an average of 3080 cfs (287% of average flow).