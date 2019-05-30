Chance T-Storm This Evening/Tonight

Wind damage has been reported at Suring WI, with hail at Jacksonport, Summit Lake, and Mountain WI. Grand Rapids radar is back up and running:
Here’s regional radar (below). Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms to form along a cool front across NE Wisconsin and N Lower Michigan. The rain will move south toward Grand Rapids this evening.
This is the Fri. PM updated Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday/Saturday night. An Enhanced Outlook has been added from E. Kansas to Illinois. The Slight Risk Area now comes into Berrien Co. and the Marginal Risk has been moved north to include areas south of a line from Muskegon to Port Huron.
The Severe Weather Outlook for Sunday shows no thunderstorms in the Great Lakes. There’s a Marginal Risk from Mexico up through the Western High Plains to SD and WY.