Chance Shower or Isolated T-Shower Late in the Day/Tonight – Snow and Truly Cold Air Stays to our West

The top pic. is snow in Yellowstone National Park. Heavy snow has fallen throughout a large portion of the Rockies and Black Hills Area of S. Dakota. 20″ was reported west of Buffalo WY, with 15″ at Lovell and 12″ near Shell WY. Lander WY had 7.9″ and Casper WY reported 6.1″. Gillette recorded 6.0″ and 5″ fell at Jackson Hole. I-80 was closed in WY and I-90 was closed in western SD. Here’s snow at Bozeman Pass.

Snowfall in S. Dakota totaled 9″ at Hill City, 6″ at Custer, 5.5″ at Sturgis and 3″ at Rapid City.

Rainfall (some of which was lake-enhanced) totaled 0.57″ in Comstock Park, 0.38″ at Holland, 0.37″ in Grand Rapids (airport), 0.23″ at Muskegon and 0.12″ in Kalamazoo. Since Jan. 1, Grand Rapids has had 30.24″ of precipitation and that’s 1.11″ below average.

October 1-11 was 11.4 degrees warmer than average in G.R. – the warmest start to October we’ve ever had. We’ll be mild today – cooler starting Thursday with Saturday likely being the chilliest day. We’ll see scattered showers and a random t-shower tonight…more rain Thursday and showers could linger into Saturday with chilly air coming over Lake Michigan (a lake-effect waterspout?)…then dry and a bit warmer for early next week.