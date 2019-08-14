Chance of Showers or a T-Shower

(side note – I have 2 cats…not these cats, but I liked the pic). The G.R. Natl. Weather Service wrote the following late this AM: “THE LATEST TRENDS IN MODELS SUGGEST THERE MAY BE MORE SHOWERS AROUND LATER TODAY AND MORE SO TONIGHT…PRIMARILY FOR THE NORTHERN HALF OF THE CWA. SOME RUNS NOW SHOWING OVER A HALF INCH OF RAIN. WE INCREASED POPS INTO TONIGHT AND MAY NEED TO BUMP THEM

UP FOR THU AS WELL.” The morning run of the NAM model gives G.R. a 76% chance of rain tonight and 69% tomorrow AM We’ll continue to stay partly cloudy to overcast this PM thru tomorrow. Here’s satellite (daytime pic. only):

Here’s G.R. Radar:

Grand Rapids radar

and Regional Radar:

Here’s the Lake Express Ferry leaving the Muskegon Channel this (Wed.) at 10:20 AM:

Lake Express Ferry leaves the Muskegon Channel at 10:20 AM on 8 14 19



Winds are east and that may cause colder water to come up to the surface at the West Michigan beaches. That’s called upwelling. Water temps. this AM included 63 at Muskegon, 58 at Duck Lake and 66 at Saugatuck. All of those are down since yesterday. Inland lakes will have warmer water.

It was cool up north this AM. The low temp. at Baraga Plaines in the U.P. was just 34°. Doe Lake and Wakefield dropped to 38°.