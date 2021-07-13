Chance of Severe Weather

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday (7/14) and Wednesday night. They have a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area over NE Iowa, SE Minnesota and much of Wisconsin. All severe weather elements may come into play.

Tornado Risk Forecast for Wed./Wed. night

This is the percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point for Wed./Wed. night. That’s a 5% chance in the brown area on the map. The 2% risk comes across part of Lake Michigan.

Wind damage is the primary threat. The Severe Wind Forecast shows a 30% risk of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point in the red area on the map. This includes Minneapolis, Rochester MN, La Crosse WI and Eau Claire WI.

Forecast of Severe Hail for Wed./Wed. night from the Storm Prediction Center

This is the severe hail (1″ or greater in diameter) from the Storm Prediction Center. The yellow area on the map above indicates a 15% risk of a severe hail report within 25 miles of a given point. It includes E South Dakota, southern Minnesota, much of N. Iowa and part of NW Wisconsin.

SPC says: “One or two organized clusters of thunderstorms may evolve across the middle Missouri Valley Wednesday and spread east-northeastward through the Upper Midwest by Wednesday night, accompanied by swaths of damaging wind gusts and the risk for tornadoes. It appears that this could continue into and across parts of upper and northern lower Michigan overnight.“

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday July 15

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday, July 15. There is a Marginal Risk for most of Lower Michigan, NW Ohio and most of Indiana and Illinois. SPC says: “NAM model appears most bullish concerning environmental conditions becoming supportive of severe weather potential, suggesting the possible development of a fairly extensive squall line from southeastern lower Michigan into east central or southeast Missouri by early Thursday evening. If later runs of the various models suggest this scenario as increasingly probable, severe weather probabilities will need to be increased across this region.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday/Tuesday night (7/13)

Let’s back up a day. This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Tue. 7/13). Most of Michigan is in the General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could contain gusty winds likely below severe limits (58 mph), but heavy rain from slow moving storms could cause some local flooding.

There are two Slight Risk Areas – from Montana and Wyoming into S. Dakota and to our east over New York and Pennsylvania. Note the Marginal Risk Area in the Southwest covering much of Arizona, SW Utah and S. Nevada – this includes Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas.

Rainfall Monday

Here’s some rainfall totals from Monday. They had over 4″ in parts of the South Bend, Indiana area and 3″ of that fell in one hour. There were water rescues, manhole covers flying off, cars stranded in floodwaters. One guy had to be rescued from the roof of his car! Rainfall totals were much lighter in Michigan – just 0.01″ at Grand Rapids.

Number of 90-degree days in G.R.

We have not had a 90-degree day in Grand Rapids in a month, now. We have not had a day over 90-degrees this summer in G.R. I think our hottest day of the summer is yet to come. Today is the anniversary of the hottest day we ever had in West Michigan – 108 degrees on 7/13/1936. In the 85 years since, the closest we’ve come to that was 104 in July 2012.

Grand Rapids has had 5 consecutive days with high temperatures in the 70s. That’s followed 5 consecutive days with high temperatures in the 80s. The last 5 days have brought us only 27.6% of possible sunshine. We’re now at our warmest average high and low temperatures of the year at 83°/63°.

Grand Haven State Park Monday Evening

With the water level of Lake Michigan dropping 22″ in a year, there’s been a little more dredging this summer. This is Grand Haven State Park. You can see a large pipe coming out of the water on the shore. They are dredging the channel and sucking up tons of water and sand. The pipe takes the water and sand to the beach, where it’s made a river and a new peninsula of sand. More beach to play in…but be careful. At the end and on the sides of the new sand peninsula – there may be a steeper drop off. Waves today should be around a foot. Water temps. Monday included 76° at Reeds Lake, 58° at Ludington, 56° at Pentwater, 64° at Muskegon and Holland and 67° at S. Haven. With winds back to the southwest, those water temps. may go up a few degrees.