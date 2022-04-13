This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Wed./Wed. night. There is a Moderate Risk of severe weather (in red on the map) from SW Indiana and S. Illinois down through NW Mississippi. Surrounding the moderate risk is an Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map) from just south of Chicago to N. Louisiana. That’s surrounded by a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map, which includes Lower Michigan south of a line from Ludington to St. Johns to Ann Arbor to Toledo. The Marginal Risk (in dark green on the map) includes much of the rest of Lower Michigan. SPC says:

“Numerous severe thunderstorms appear likely today across a large part of the lower/mid Mississippi Valley northward into the Midwest and lower Ohio Valley. Several tornadoes with some strong, widespread damaging winds, some of which could be significant, and large to very large hail will likely occur.“

Map showing the forecast chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. The greatest threat for tornadoes will be in E. Arkansas, SW Tennessee and NW Mississippi. The chance of a tornado in Lower Michigan is 5% south of a line from Holland to Hillsdale and 2% across the rest of West Michigan.

Map showing the forecast chance of wind damage within 25 miles of a given point. The greatest threat for wind damage is from S. Illinois and SW Indiana to NW Mississippi. There is a 15% risk across the Lower Michigan area south of a line from Ludington to Ann Arbor and a 5% north of that line.

This is the chance of a large hail (1″ in diameter or greater) within 25 miles of a given point. It’s 5% for much of Lower Michigan. The greatest threat for large hail is from S. Illinois to NW Louisiana.



Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thu. 4/14

The Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday (4/13) shows a lower Marginal Risk from New England to the Gulf of Mexico. SPC says: “An isolated threat for strong/damaging thunderstorm winds may exist across parts of the Southeast into the Mid-Atlantic and New England on Thursday. Marginally severe hail also appears possible.”

We also have a Small Craft Advisory for today and a Gale Watch for Thursday for gusts to 35 mph and waves to 6-8 feet.