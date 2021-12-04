Chance of a Thundershower on Sunday?

You don’t see this very often. The Storm Prediction Center has a chance of a thunderstorm for Central and Southern Lower Michigan on Sunday. The map above shows the light green color for “General – not Severe Thunderstorm Possible”. There is a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm from S. Illinois and S. Inidana to the Gulf of Mexico. The main threat would be isolated wind damage

For the Marginal Risk Area, SPC says: “…isolated strong to damaging winds may occur with thunderstorms that form along the front and quickly become linear while moving east-southeastward. Given the expected strength of the boundary-layer flow and favorable low-level shear as a southwesterly low-level jet strengthens through the evening, a tornado or two also appears possible.”

We haven’t had a tornado in the U.S. since Nov. 13.