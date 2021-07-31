Chance of a T-Storm Sat. PM/night

We’ll be dry today (Fri.), then a chance of a shower or t-storm Saturday aftn./night – then dry from Sunday PM through early next week. Above is the Severe Weather Risk Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday PM/night. Michigan is in the (light green) General Thunderstorm Outlook. The odds of severe weather (which would be an isolated strong wind gust or small hail) is low enough so that we are not included in the Marginal Outlook. There is a Marginal Risk across much of Wisconsin.

Mackinac Bridge Friday AM

Here’s a grab from the webcam at the Mac. Bridge early this Fri. AM. Note the smoke layer that we had over much of Michigan Thursday PM has cleared out and the sky is back to bright blue.

The Lift Bridge at Houghton MI Fri. AM

Here’s a pic. of the lift bridge at Houghton MI from just before 8 am this Fri. AM. It was a cool start to this Friday. The low temperature of 57 in Grand Rapids was the coolest we’ve been since July 10. Overnight, the water temp. of Reeds Lake fell 5 degrees.