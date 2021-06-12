Chance of a Shower or Thunderstorm Today (Sat.) – again Sunday Night

We have a chance of a shower or thunderstorm today. A few of the stronger PM storms could contain gusty winds, small hail and/or heavy rain. The above map is the overnight Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center. As of early this (Sat.) AM – they just have a General Thunderstorm Risk (light green on the map) over the state of Michigan. Their discussion (click the link for the updated discussion) doesn’t mention Michigan. The local G.R. NWS discussion does discuss possible strong gusty winds in a few of the t-storms this PM.

Storm Reports from Friday 6/11

Here’s storm reports from Friday. You can see a few in Michigan. There was a 66 mph wind gust at the Haines Airport at Three Rivers. They reported a shower (but no lightning at the time). The temperature at Three Rivers dropped from 87 to 69 in less than an hour. There was tree damage at Muir, Gladwin, Farwell, Harrison and Winegars MI. Roscommon had 3/4″ hail and gusty winds. Other wind gusts included 51 mph at Flint, 59 mph at Breckenridge, 45 mph at Mt. Pleasant, 43 mph at Dundee and Grand Rapids (arpt.), 39 mph at Lansing, 37 mph at Entrican in Montcalm Co. and 36 mph at East Lansing. They had 2.34″ of rain NE of Cheboygan and 1.49″ at Rogers City.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday PM

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday PM/night. There is a Marginal Risk across N. Wisconsin – mainly for isolated wind damage. As the storms cross Lake Michigan after sunset, they should weaken, but we’ll have to watch for an isolated strong storm making it across the lake early Sunday night. After that dry weather is expected from Monday – Thursday of next week with cooler temperatures back into the 70s in the afternoons and much lower humidity.

We remain in an overall dry pattern…as I keep saying, we should appreciate the rain we get – even if it comes over the weekend.

ALSO: Solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected“. Earth’s temperature was 0.01 deg.C colder than average yesterday due to a very cold Antarctica. Check out the forecast for the South Pole. The Pacific NW coast stays cool and showery. The rest of the West stays hot. From www.spaceweather.com: “Something big may be about to happen on the sun. “We call it the Termination Event,” says Scott McIntosh, a solar physicist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), “and it’s very, very close to happening.” Very heavy rain in VA and MD. Earthquake in S. California. Missouri mammatus. “The temperature gauge barely moved making it the coldest June day in Sydney, Australia since 1899” … which is pre federation. Tropical storm could form in the Western Gulf of Mexico and affect Texas late this week.