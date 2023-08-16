Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday. There is a Marginal (or Low) chance of a severe thunderstorm over much of Lower Michigan, northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. While it is just a Marginal chance, it’s the most likely area to see severe weather in the U.S. on Thursday. SPC says: “…Lower MI into the OH Valley… Thunderstorms will likely be ongoing along the front as it progresses eastward across the Upper Great Lakes early Thursday morning. Upper 50s to low 60s dewpoints are expected to be in place ahead of the front across Lower MI. Abundant cloud cover across the region will limit pre-frontal heating, but moist profiles will still have modest buoyancy. This modest buoyancy will temper overall storm strength, but strong low to mid-level flow could still support damaging gusts.

Thursday is about our only chance of rain the rest of this week. Temperatures will remain near or slightly cooler than average (high 81, low 62) the rest of this week, then a little warmer than average next week.