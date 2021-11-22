Brief Cooldown Follows Sunday Evening’s Strong Winds

Strong winds blasted much of Michigan Sunday PM. They occurred along and behind a narrow band of showers that accompanied a cold front. The fastest wind gusts were at the Lake Michigan shore, with a couple spots record gusts over 60 mph. Here’s some more peak gusts from Sunday evening:

Peak Wind gusts Sunday Evening

Other peak wind gusts included 47 mph at Shelby, Douglas and St. Joseph, 45 mph at Pentwater, Ionia, 44 mph at Kalamazoo, 43 mph at Lansing and 42 mph at East Gr. Rapids.

At one point over 51,000 customers in Michigan lost power, including over 32,000 Consumers Energy customers.

Heavy snowfall in N. Michigan

While it’s not impossible that you could find a slick spot here in W. Michigan – either from a period of flurries or a frozen puddle from yesterday evening’s rain, travel in S. Lower Michigan should be pretty good for the next 3 days. However, snow has been falling in N. Lower Michigan and heavy snow has been falling in Eastern Upper Michigan, where up to a foot of new snow could fall by Monday evening. Here’s Mackinac Island at 2 am Monday.

After a chilly day today (Mon.) with afternoon temps. in the mid 30s, we’ll be back to the low 40s with a little lighter wind on Tuesday, then up near 50 on Wednesday. A little light rain changing to light snow is possible on Thanksgiving Day, but no big storms on the horizon as we head through the rest of November. Here’s forecast high temperatures for Thanksgiving Day.