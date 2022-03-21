Bigger boats and smaller boats! The pic. above was taken at 9 pm, about an hour after sunset, so it’s dark. This is the ship “Alpena” leaving the Muskegon Channel. It was headed north to Green Bay, where it’ll have to push through the ice to make it to port. Now the smaller boats…

Muskegon Channel 2:20 pm Sunday afternoon

This is the Muskegon Channel Sunday PM. Look close and you can see one boat in the middle of the channel.

Here’s the South Haven Channel with one boat in the middle of the channel. This was taken at 11:03 am.

Michigan City, Indiana at 10:04 am Central Daylight Time (11:04 EDT)

If you look closely at the pic. above – you can see not one, not two, but three boats. The lake was fairly calm Sunday. I also saw a boat go by on our Boatwerks camera at Lake Macatawa, but was too busy to tree and get a pic. These early boaters are most likely fishing.

Here in Michigan – there are days in March where you can go snow skiing in the morning and boating or golfing in the afternoon. Happy First Full Day of Spring!

Final note: On March 21, 2012 – the high temperature was 87°. That was the hottest temperature ever in G.R. during the month of March and it was 40 degrees higher than the average high temperature for the date, which is 47°. March 2012 was the warmest month ever in G.R. relative to average (50.7°). From the 14th to the 23rd, Grand Rapids set 8 record high temperatures and 8 record warmest low temperatures. The blossoms came out and were later hit with several hard frosts and freezes, including a 28° reading on April 29. April’s average temperature of 48.3° was nearly 2° COOLER than the average temperature of March.

I had off that warm day in March 2012. I took my kayak down to Gun Lake – paddled around the lake – I remember I saw lots of turtles – some big ones – and I jumped in the water at the beach and swam around for a very short time…I got a water temp. of 64°. Some years Gun Lake is still quite ice covered on 3/21.