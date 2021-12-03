There’s a Blizzard Warning – for Hawaii. It’s only for the high peaks (Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa) on the Big Island of Hawaii, but above 13,000 feet, it’s going to be nasty. Snowfall could reach “12” or more” with winds of up to 100 mph. Of course, even wet heavy snow could drift significantly with winds that strong. There will be periods of zero visibility on the mountaintops.

Warnings and Advisories in Hawaii

There’s also a High Wind Warning (for the mountaintop areas), a Gale Warnings and Small Craft Warnings (for most of the island waters). There’s a Wind Advisory for the island of Kauai and a Flood Watch for most of the state. High surf is likely, with waves up to 14 feet possible.

Much of Hawaii has been on the dry side, especially the Big Island. Hilo received less than 40% of average rainfall in November. Kailua had only 12% of average rainfall in Hawaii. The wet pattern should stick around for at least a week.

Check out current Hawaii radar…current weather observations in Hawaii…rainfall reports (3.48″ already at Hanalei)…and the latest forecast discussion.

Honolulu had just 0.09″ of rain in the month of November. The average rainfall for November at Honolulu is 2.25″. For the year, Honolulu has had 10.14″ of rain. Average to date is 14.35″. During the month of November high temperatures varied from 80 to 88 and they were 0.2 deg. warmer than average.

Snow on Mauna Loa Thursday Dec. 2, 2021

This is a pic. of some snow on Mauna Loa Thursday Dec. 2, 2021. The main storm is yet to arrive. Wind chills in the teens – more snow here than in W. Michigan right now.

Snow on Mauna Loa seen from space

Only two states had Winter Weather Warnings in effect Thursday…Alaska and Hawaii

Snow on the mountaintops of the island of Hawaii

Mauna Loa webcams…Mauna Kea webcams. Other Hawaii webcams.

Marginal Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm on Sunday

There’s a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm from Southern Illinois to the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday. The General (not severe) Thunderstorm comes up into Central Indiana.

Typhoon Nyatoh Path

Typhoon Nyatoh in the Western Pacific has reached maximum intensity at Category 4 and will weaken as it moves northeast, avoiding major land areas. Satellite loop of the storm.

Also – EF2 tornado flips truck. Owl’s well that ends well. It could snow in Seattle. Another SpaceX rocket launch. Phoenix AZ reached 80 degrees 25 times in November…beating the old record of 24 days. Cool Kansas clouds. Florida sunset.