Bill at the Rotary BBQ

As some of you already know, my wife is in the Comstock Park Rotary. Each summer, they raise $$ by doing 3 chicken BBQs in Dwight Lydell Park. Because of COVID, there were no BBQs last year and the BBQ today (Thu. Aug. 12) is the only one they are doing this year.

Comstock Park Rotary Chicken BBQ

The Comstock Park Rotary does a lot of good work in the community. As I mentioned, money from the BBQ goes to give a scholarship to a graduating senior from Comstock Park High School and a scholarship to a graduating senior from Kenowa Hills High School. The C.P. Rotary built and are helping to maintain Grotto Park on the North Side of the Veterans Home on Monroe, NW and with the help of Amway Employees built the new playground in the York Creek Area. The sign above says 11 am, but they’ll be starting around 11:30 am.

Student helpers at the BBQ

The BBQ is at Dwight Lydell Park in “downtown” Comstock Park on West River Drive, just down the road from LMCU Park, with an easy on and off to US 131. Along with the traditional chicken, they have sausage and ribs. DINNER INCLUDES: Entrée, potato salad, applesauce, roll, butter, and drink.

Dwight Lydell Park has just completed a complete makeover and was just rededicated last week. There is a large gazebo where you can eat in the shade. There’s a playground for the kids and a paved walking trail that goes around the park.

I plan on being there at the BBQ at noon to eat and probably help out for a while. So, if you’re close and can get away for lunch, I’d love to see you.