Above is the Lake Michigan satellite pic. from Monday PM. There were some thin high clouds and a few jet contrails over SW Lower Michigan and some smoke visible up toward the Mackinac Bridge.

We have had very dry air over Michigan. The relative humidity dipped to 14% at Mio Monday PM and an incredibly low 12% at Grayling. The lowest relative humidity in Grand Rapids was 23% at 3 pm. The air was so dry, we couldn’t even pop up a cumulus cloud in the heat of the afternoon.

In the dry air and strong May sunshine, we had some extremely large differences between the high and low temperatures. In Grand Rapids, we started the day at 38° and rose up to 73°, a climb of 35°. In the U.P., Baraga Plains rose from an early morning low temperature of 26° up to an afternoon high temperature of 77°. High Bank started the day with a low of 28° and soared to 80° in the PM…and Doe Lake took the cake. The weather station there had a low temperature of 24° with ice on the birdbath. Then, the temperature shot up to 79° in the afternoon. That’s a climb of 55 degrees!

Bright sun on the buildings of downtown Chicago at 6 am Monday AM 5 15 23

Here’s a pretty picture of downtown Chicago early Monday AM. A cool easterly breeze kept temperatures along the Illinois and Wisconsin shore in the low-mid 50s (while Gr. Rapids reached 73°. Drier air made it across the lake from Lower Michigan in the evening, when the relative humidity dropped from 64% to 37% in the two hours from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Rainfall well below average for May, but above average for 2023 so far

Lake Superior satellite picture Monday PM 5 15 23

The Lake Superior satellite picture showed a layer of smoke from western Canada wildfires crossing the lake with some cloud cover in Canada and the northern part of the lake. You can’t see any snow on this satellite picture now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there was some natural snow in a few spots on the north slopes.

Lake Huron Satellite Picture 5 15 23

The Lake Huron Picture from Monday PM shows some smoke in the upper atmosphere moving over the lake, with a few clouds in the North Channel Area.

Lake Erie satellite picture for Monday 5 15 23

In Ohio, the Burke Airport in Cleveland near Lake Erie had a high temperature of 62°, while the Akron Airport (Fulton) had a high of 78°.

Lake Ontario satellite picture Monday PM 5 15 23

The Lake Erie satellite pic. shows a thin layer of smoke from Canadian wildfires crossing the lake. You can see the Finger Lakes south of Lake Ontario and the Niagara River that runs northward from Lake Erie into Lake Ontario.

ALSO: Check out the waterspout at the Turks and Caicos Islands Monday afternoon. Cloud-to-ground lightning in Washington State. This storm dropped tennis ball-sized hail. Video of the Spaulding NE twister. Reed Timmer getting just a wee bit excited. Mammatus in OK. Dust devil.

Satellite pic. of cyclone (hurricane) Mocha as it hit Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The death toll from Cyclone (hurricane) Mocha. The last official death toll from Myanmar was 32. One relief agency said the toll could reach “hundreds”. Nearly 500,000 people fled low-lying coastal areas for higher ground inland. Cell phone towers are down and communication is difficult.