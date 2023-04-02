Tuesday/Tuesday night there’s likely to be another significant severe weather outbreak in the Central U.S. Above is the Severe Weather Forecast Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday PM/night.

There are two relatively large Enhanced Risk Areas (in orange on the map above) that include areas hit by numerous tornadoes last week (Arkansas, eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and central Arkansas. The Enhanced Risk Area comes almost to Chicago. A large Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) runs through 12 states from northeast Texas to southwest Michigan. The Marginal Risk Area goes north to near Manistee.

SPC says: “…THERE IS AN ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS MUCH OF NORTHERN MISSOURI AND SOUTHEASTERN IOWA INTO CENTRAL AND NORTHERN ILLINOIS…AS WELL AS ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHEASTERN TEXAS…SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA…MUCH OF NORTHWESTERN AND CENTRAL ARKANSAS INTO PARTS OF SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI…Storms could pose a risk for a few strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts.”

Timing will be an important factor. It may take until later Tuesday night for storms to reach West Michigan. This is a time when instability is lower and that may lessen the severe risk here in West Michigan.

In the meantime, enjoy a pretty nice Sunday…sunny AM and partly cloudy PM.