Below Average Number of Torndoes So Far This Year

We’ve had a below average number of tornadoes in the U.S. so far in 2021. Through this morning (5/10), the U.S. has had 400 tornadoes – average is 575 – so that’s 70% of average.

We had a relatively low tornado count in April. That may be in part due to a cool pattern over the South and in the Plains states, where tornadoes are more common in early-mid spring.

Lightning causes chunk of pavement to fly through vehicle on the Interstate

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured Monday morning when a lightning strike sent a chunk of pavement flying through a windshield on Interstate 10 in N. Florida.

The damage happened around 8:30 a.m. ET Monday. Crews with Walton County Fire Rescue say they were called to the scene for a crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

According to fire crews, lightning hit the highway and caused a chunk of the road to fly through the windshield of a truck. Photos posted to the fire department’s social media pages show a huge hole in the windshield of a black Ford pickup as well as a shattered rear window.

While we’ve been in a dry pattern, lots of thunderstorms have been moving across the Southern U.S. Apalachicola, Florida has had 25.18″ of rain this year – that’s 9.23″ above average.