A Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories will go into effect at 2 pm this (Mon.) afternoon and continue through late Tuesday night.

Beach Hazards Statement for the lakeshore counties

Cooler air pushes into Lower Michigan today. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid 60s to the low 70s. We’ll see scattered showers develop and there will likely be a random rumble of thunder (mainly in inland areas). Severe weather is quite unlikely, but I can’t rule out an isolated report of small hail or a gust to 30-40 mph. We can use all the rain we can get. Grand Rapids is still 2.87″ below average rainfall for the month of June. Here’s radar:

Radar

Regional Radar

We’ll see waves increase to 2-4 feet this afternoon and we could reach 3-6 feet on Tuesday.

The last of the showers exit Monday night and we should be dry for the midweek – with dry weather from Tues. PM thru Thursday. We’ll have a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms again on Friday and perhaps Saturday.