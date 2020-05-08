Be like Bill! Download Bill Steffen’s man cave for your Zoom background

A still image from Bill Steffen’s forecast on News 8 at 5 on May 7, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Need a conversation starter or something to make your Zoom meetings a bit more interesting?

Now you can be like Bill! Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen, that is.

Bill has been bringing you the forecast from his basement man cave during Michigan’s stay-home order. The ever-changing background has gained attention, especially when his cats show up.

Below, click on the link to download an image of Bill’s man cave. We’d love to see screen shots of it in use. Send them to ReportIt@woodtv.com if you’d like to share and we may feature them on air or on woodtv.com.

