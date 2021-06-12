Baseball-Sized Hail in Michigan

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Hail in Ovid MI Saturday PM 6 12 21

Golfball to Baseball-sized hail fell in Ovid, Michigan late Saturday afternoon. Ovid is east of St. Johns on M-21 (which is Cascade Road in G.R.) and north-northeast of Lansing. The pics. were taken at the Citgo Gas Station, which is at the main intersection of M-21 and Main right by the Maple River.

Golfball to Baseball -Sized Hail in Ovid MI on 6 12 21 – pic. from Nick Dewhirst

Look at the spike on the hailstone on the bottom. We also had reports of golfball-sized hail plus wind damage in Laingsburg in Shiawassee County and 47 mph winds at the Alma Airport.

The Chicago area had some severe weather. Midway Airport had a gust to 68 mph. Hail up to 1 1/2″ was reported with up to 2″ of rain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools