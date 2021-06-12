Baseball-Sized Hail in Michigan

Golfball to Baseball-sized hail fell in Ovid, Michigan late Saturday afternoon. Ovid is east of St. Johns on M-21 (which is Cascade Road in G.R.) and north-northeast of Lansing. The pics. were taken at the Citgo Gas Station, which is at the main intersection of M-21 and Main right by the Maple River.

Golfball to Baseball -Sized Hail in Ovid MI on 6 12 21 – pic. from Nick Dewhirst

Look at the spike on the hailstone on the bottom. We also had reports of golfball-sized hail plus wind damage in Laingsburg in Shiawassee County and 47 mph winds at the Alma Airport.

The Chicago area had some severe weather. Midway Airport had a gust to 68 mph. Hail up to 1 1/2″ was reported with up to 2″ of rain.