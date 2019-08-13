August Tornadoes

The map above shows the probability of a significant tornado on August 12th. Look at where the highest probabilities are…from the Eastern Dakotas and Northeast Nebraska east to Lower Michigan and Northwest Ohio…and also from Maryland to SW New England.

Tornadoes of August 20, 2016





You might remember the 6 tornadoes that hit West Michigan on August 20, 2016. Here’s a picture of the tornado near Bangor:

Tornado near Bangor

We have very few pictures of the 6 tornadoes that afternoon because most of them were “rain-wrapped” and you couldn’t see them (unless of course you were in them). BTW, we had straight-line thunderstorm winds that day that were just as strong as several of the tornadoes.