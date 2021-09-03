August 2021

After spending much of the week dealing with my car getting stolen last Monday (see my facebook page for details if you haven’t heard), it’s time to get back to weather.

Here’s a brief summary (above) from the G.R. NWS on the weather we had in August. It was a warm month, the warmest month of the summer. The last half of August (average high temperature 87.3°) was significantly warmer than the first half of August (average temperature 81.5°). August 23-29 turned out to be the warmest week of the summer (and of the year 2021). From August 24-29, we had five days with high temperatures in the low 90s and one high of 88°. August was 2° warmer than July.

We didn’t have any really cool days in August. The lowest high temperature was 76° on the 1st. The coolest low temperature was 53° on the 3rd. We had 23 days with high temperatures in the 80s, five days with highs in the low 90s and only 3 days with highs in the 70s. The warm temperatures, lots of sunshine and light winds allowed the lakes to get pretty warm, with Grand Haven reaching a water temp. of 82°.

Rainfall totaled 2.33″, which was 1.22″ below average. Most of the rain came on the 1st and then from the 6th through the 12th. In the last 3 weeks, Grand Rapids officially (Ford Airport) has had only 0.08″ of rain.

Overall, August was a calm month, with an average wind speed of just 6.3 mph. We only had 4 days all month with the average wind speed for the day was more than 10 mph. However, we did have a gust to 62 mph on the 10th and there were substantial power outages from strong thunderstorm winds, especially across St. Joseph, Branch, Hillsdale and Jackson Counties.