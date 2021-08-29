Are We Done with 90-Degree Days?

Here’s the number of 90-degree days in West Michigan at the city airports. Quite a variation across the area, a good part of that due to the afternoon lake-breeze that keeps Holland and Muskegon in 80s when inland areas climb to the low 90s. We’ve had a number of days with the high temperature was 90 in Kalamazoo, but only 88 or 89 in Grand Rapids.

High Temperatures for the next 8 days

A little cooler and less humid air is on the way for the rest of this week. High temperatures will be back in the low 80s today and Tuesday, then comfortably in the mid-upper 70s for Wednesday through Friday.

8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center

Here’s the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Weather Prediction Center for Sept. 5 – 12. They say temperatures will be near to slightly below average. So, it looks like a lot of days in the b70s to low 80s.

While many people will enjoy the dry and pleasant weather, others are waiting for some rain. The Ford Airport here in Grand Rapids has had only 0.08″ of rain in the last 18 days. Those areas will need to put the sprinklers on, as the pattern will remain dry through much of this week.