There will be a significant severe weather outbreak across the Southern U.S. over the next 3 days. The above map is the severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday. There is a large Moderate (level 4) Risk Area from Louisiana and SE Arkansas to Alabama. The Moderate Risk includes Baton Rouge LA, Jackson MS and Tuscaloosa AL.

Surrounding the Moderate Risk is an Enhanced Risk Area that runs from the Gulf Coast north of southern Illinois. This includes New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville and Birmingham.

Surrounding the Enhanced Risk is a Slight Risk Area that includes Atlanta, St. Louis and Louisville. The Marginal Risk (level 1) comes north almost to Chicago. Lower Michigan is in the General (not severe) thunderstorm outlook (in light green on the map. SPC says:

“A regional outbreak of severe thunderstorms is expected on Wednesday across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast States. All severe hazards are possible, including significant gusts over 75 mph and strong (EF2+) tornadoes.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Tuesday 3/29

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this (Tue.) PM/night. The Slight Risk Area has been expanded north into Iowa. West Michigan is in the General T-storm Outlook (not severe).

We’ll be tracking the storms.