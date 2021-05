Here we go again – another Frost Advisory for Sat. night/Sun. AM. It includes Ottawa, Kent, Ionia and Clinton Counties to the north. Most low temperatures will again be down in the low-mid 30s and low spots could get down to freezing with some frost. The G.R. National Weather Service says: “WE HAVE ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY FOR ROUGHLY THE I-96 ROW OF COUNTIES, AND AREAS TO THE NORTH. THIS COULD BE EXPANDED SOUTH A BIT THIS AFTERNOON, IF WE SEE A NEED TO BASED ON NEW GUIDANCE AND TRENDS.

GUIDANCE FROM YESTERDAY RAN TOO WARM LAST NIGHT WITH AN EXPECTED WIND AND SOME MID/HIGH CLOUDS. WE WILL START OUT TONIGHT A LITTLE WARMER WITH THE SUNSHINE TODAY, BUT DEW POINTS WILL BE LOWER AS DRY AIR IS ADVECTING IN AND MIXING DOWN.

WITH HIGH PRESSURE OVERHEAD TONIGHT, A CALM WIND AND THE DRY AIR WILL ALLOW TEMPS TO TANK PRETTY QUICKLY AFTER SUNSET. EVEN WITH AIRPORTS LIKE GRR ONLY GETTING DOWN TO 37 DEGREES, MESONET STATIONS RELATIVELY CLOSE BY AWAY FROM THE URBAN HEAT DID GET COOLER WITH FROST THIS MORNING. “