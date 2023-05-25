Same story as last night…the Grand Rapids National Weather Service issued a Frost Advisory for most of West Michigan for this early Friday morning.
The Frost Advisory is for areas north of a line from South Haven to Detroit. If you have sensitive plants outside, you might think about covering them up tonight (or bring them inside).
Also, a Freeze Warning has been issued for much of interior northern Lower Michigan, including Lake, Osceola and Clare Counties.
Many low temperatures tonight will reach the mid-upper 30s with the cold spots sinking to the low 30s and a few traditionally cold spots like Baldwin and Leota possibly dipping to the upper 20s.
Here’s some low temperatures from Thursday morning: 19° at Atlanta (east of Gaylord in Montmorency Co.), 20° at Baraga Plains (U.P.), 21° at Doe Lake (U.P.), 23 at Raco (U.P.) and Stonington (U.P.), 24° at Spincich Lake (U.P.), 25° at Indian River, Roscommon, Chatham, High Bridge, Kenton and Pelkie, 26° at Mio, Leota and Sawyer, 27° at Iron Mt., Amasa and Stambaugh, 28° at Pellston, Rudyard, Marquette and Munising, 29° at Glennie, Trout Lake and Paulding, 30° Alpena, Rogers City, Engadine, Lupton, Escanaba, Manistique, Watton and Garden Corners, 31° Grayling and E. Jordan, 32° at Manistee, Newberry, W. Branch, Lake City, S.Ste. Marie and Houghton.
These locations stayed above freezing (at the 5-foot level): 33° at Wellston, 34° at Cadillac, Drummond Is., Frankfort and Beulah, 35° at Hastings, Traverse City, Standish and Old Mission, 36° at Jackson and Ludington, 37° at Evart, Alma, Baldwin, Mackinac Is., Beaver Is. and Midland, 38° at Lansing, Clarksville and Gaylord, 39° at Ionia, Mt. Pleasant, Belding, Entrican (Montcalm Co.) and Elbridge (Oceana Co., 40° at Fremont, Hillsdale, Sturgis, Kent City and Albion, 41° at Grand Rapids, Charlotte, Sparta and Ceresco (Calhoun Co.), 42° at Marshall, Coldwater, East Gr. Rapids and Hart, 43° Battle Creek, Lawrence, Lawton and Mendon, 44° at Kalamazoo, Bradley, Grandville, Hudsonville, Fennville, Hartford and Watervliet, 45° at Muskegon, Holland, S. Haven, Benton Harbor, West Olive, Grand Junction and Three Rivers.
Temperatures in the U.P. and N. Lower may be a couple degrees warmer than last night and those areas along and south of I-96 could briefly be a couple degrees cooler. I think the fruit trees will OK tonight.
The water temperature of Lake Michigan was 58° this morning at Hoffmaster St. Park near Muskegon. At both the Port Sheldon buoy and the South Haven buoy, the water temperature is 49.5° at at the Ludington buoy, the water temp. is 46.2°. With a general east-northeast wind, the lake shouldn’t make much difference tonight.
We’ll see a crescent moon and the bright planet Venus to the west this evening. The wildfire smoke has cleared out, so we had a bright blue sky today and the stars should shine brightly tonight.
The overnight run of the GFS model keeps West Michigan dry through Memorial Day (29th).