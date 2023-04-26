The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire area. It will be in effect from midnight until 9 am tomorrow. Low temps. are expected to dip to 28°-32° with the cool spots down to the mid 20s.

Low temps. Wed. AM: 33 Holland, 32 Muskegon and S. Haven, 31 Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ionia and Sturgis, 30 Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Grandville, 29 Hudsonville, Sparta, Kent City, Mt. Pleasant, Hastings and Fennville, 28 Fremont, Belding and Coldwater, 27 Big Rapids, East Gr. Rapids, Albion and Hart, 26 Jackson, Ludington, Marshall and Hart, 24 Cadillac, Manistee and Osceola Co., 22 Baldwin, 21 Leota.

Due to the warm start to the month, April is still averaging 2.8 degrees warmer than average. The average high/low temperature is up to 62/42. The average wind speed this month has been 10.5 mph. Precipitation has totaled 2.95″, which is 0.35″ below average.

Sunrise today in G.R. was at 6:45 am with sunset at 8:36 pm, giving us 13 hours and 51 minutes of daylight. Solar noon is at 1:40 pm. Watch for a waxing (more of the moon is illuminated each night) thick crescent moon (40% of the moon is lit by the sun as seen from Earth) this evening. Venus is shining brightly in the west after sunset in the evening now, with a much dimmer Mars high in the western sky in the evening.

Lake Superior Satellite Picture – April 26, 2023

In the U.P., there was still 4″ of snow on the ground this (Wed.) am at Painesdale and an inch at Ironwood.