Daughter #3 and I are off on another air adventure! This time, my wife, Gayle is coming along with us. We got up this morning and headed to the Ford Airport.

Our original plan was to go to Fargo ND. Why Fargo, you ask? Well, we’re both trying to get to all 50 states. I’m up to 45 states and Michelle is at 48 (plus 25 foreign countries). I need North Dakota. It’s spring break week and most flights are full, especially those heading south. Not a lot people go to Fargo for spring break – lots of room on the plane.

But…they had a snowstorm in Fargo and the flights are pretty well booked as people changed connections. So…we decided to come to Washington DC – my third trip here this past year. Here we’re up high, watching planes land about every 3 minutes. I can see the Capitol, the Washington and Jefferson Monuments and the blossoming cherry trees across the river from the Admiral’s Club. It’s warm, currently 85 degrees here!

This isn’t our final destination, we hope. We’re looking for unsold seats and seeing where we can go. Keep reading the blog…I’ll try and post again later this evening. See where we land.