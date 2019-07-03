Another 90° Day

Here’s high temperatures across the U.S. on Tuesday. It’s mid-summer and you’ll see a lot of 80s and 90s. Fayetteville NC reached 101° There were some cool temperatures in the West, with highs of 59 at Lewistown and Moore Montana, 62 in Seattle and 67 in Portland OR and San Francisco. Grand Rapids reached 90° for the 2nd day in a row. The peak wind gust of 55 mph in the evening thunderstorm at the Gerald R. Ford Airport was the fastest wind gust since 2/24, which was a very windy day if you remember (the average wind that day was 27.1 mph from midnight-to-midnight.

Storm Coming into Muskegon 7 2 19

This is the storm coming into Muskegon in the evening. You can see the cruise ship Pearl Mist at the dock – Muskegon had a peak wind gust of 49 mph and 2.12″ of rain for the day.