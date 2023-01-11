The National Weather Service has confirmed another 13 tornadoes in the January 3-4 outbreak. Here’s a link to the storm survey details from the Birmingham AL NWS. One of the tornadoes was rated EF2 with peak winds of 120 mph. Another 5 tornadoes were rated EF1 with peak winds of 90-110 mph. The other 7 tornadoes were rated EF0 with peak winds of 70-85 mph. The path length of the twisters ranged from less than a mile to over 9 miles. The EF2 tornado became a waterspout as it crossed Jordan Lake and the Tallapoosa River.

Storm Reports from January 3 2023

Here’s storm reports from Jan. 3. Twenty-eight tornadoes were reported, including 10 reported tornadoes in Central Illinois. There were 200 severe weather reports, including 142 reports of wind damage. Winds hit 77 mph at the DeKalb Co. Airport in Georgia, were several planes were moved by the strong winds.

Storm Reports from 1 4 23

Here’s storm reports from the next day – January 4, 2023. Severe weather occurred from eastern Alabama and northern Florida to southern Virginia. There were another 13 tornadoes and 63 reports of wind damage. Note there were also two wind damage reports in central California.

Severe Weather Reports in the U.S. for Jan. 2023

Here’s a summary of severe weather in the U.S. for January 2023 so far. We’ve had 58 tornadoes, 32 reports of severe criteria hail (1″ in diameter or greater) and 199 reports of wind damage. We had only 48 reported tornadoes in all of January 2022 and we surpassed that figure on Jan 4 – not a good sign.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Jan. 11 – Wed.). There is a Marginal Risk (dark green on the map) from northern Arkansas to SW Indiana.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday 1 12 23

The Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday 1 12 shows a Slight Risk (in yellow on the map) for much of Alabama, Georgia and western South Carolina and for small parts of SE Tennessee and far southwest North Carolina. The Slight Risk is surrounded by a Marginal Risk (in dark green on the map) from the Gulf of Mexico north to far southern Indiana and Kentucky. Wind damage will be the primary threat.