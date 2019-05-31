ALL FIVE Great Lakes Now at Record High Water Levels

The water levels of ALL FIVE Great Lakes surged to all-time May records and will continue to rise. Look at the graph above of Lake Ontario. That is a spectacular rise…up 18″ in the last month! Ontario is up 24 inches in the last year and is 34″ above the average May level.

This is the graph of the water level of Lake Superior. It’s up 5″ in the last month (nearly 3 TRILLION gallons of water added to the lake in just one month – from rainfall and snowmelt). The lake is up 11″ in the last year and is now 18″ higher than the May average and 3″ higher than the previous record high level for the month of May.

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is up 9″ in the last month, up 13″ in the last year and is now 32″ above the May average level. The lake is now 1″ higher than the previous May record level of 1986, and is expected to continue to rise another several inches in the next month.

Lake Erie is up 6″ in the last month, up 9″ year-to-year and is now 32″ higher than the May average level. It’s now 5″ higher t6an it has ever been in the month of May!

Lake St. Clair is up 5″ in the last month, up 7″ in the last year and is 30″ higher than the May average level and 2″ in the mo higher than it has ever been in the month of May.

High water is a mostly good thing for Great Lakes shipping, as we don’t need to dredge as much and ships can carry more weight (ride lower in the water). However, it means boaters have to be cautious. Objects (like logs) that are usually above the water may now be just below the water and hard to see. The high water means beach erosion that may threaten some homes and cottages. It also means less beach to play on. High water on Lake Michigan means high water on the smaller connected lakes like Lake Macatawa, Muskegon Lake and Mona Lake and on rivers that empty into the lake. It also means that moderate winds will push waves over the breakwaters (which you need to avoid during windy days, especially here in late spring when the water is quite cold (and it’s colder than average due to the cloudy and cool weather pattern we’ve had.

Many rivers that empty into the Great Lakes are running at close to double average flow: Grand River at Grand Rapids 7,400 cubic feet per second (average is 3,690 cfs). Kalamazoo River at Comstock 1,800 cfs vs. avg. 924 cfs. The Saginaw River at Saginaw 7,050 cfs vs. avg. 4,240 cfs. The Fox River at Green Bay 9,260 cfs vs. 4,340 cfs. The St. Clair River 247,000 cfs vs. avg. 189,000 cfs. The rain we’re getting now will only make rivers go up. As I write this, I’ve had another 1.5″ of rain – over 6″ for the month of May at my house and we’re getting moderate to heavy rain right now (2:20 am).

The rain Friday night won’t help. Vassar in Tuscola Co. MI had 4.32″ of rain, Saginaw 2.45″. I had 1.45″ in just 3 hours at my house in Comstock Park MI. Here’s storm total rainfall from Friday night:

