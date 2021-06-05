Air Quality Alerts This Weekend – Beach Hazards Statement

AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT TODAY ( JUNE 5TH ) FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES…

IN WEST MICHIGAN: Allegan… Antrim… Benzie… berrien… CASS… Charlevoix… Emmet… Grand Traverse… KENT… Lake… Leelanau… Manistee… Mason… MUSKEGON… Newaygo… Oceana… ottawa… AND Van Buren Counties.

IN Southeast MICHIGAN: Macomb… Monroe… Oakland… St. Clair… Washtenaw… AND Wayne Counties. It's likely that there will be a Air Quality Action Day called for Sunday and maybe also Monday.

Kitesurfers took to Lake Michigan at Grand Haven this weekend for the King of the Great Lakes Kitesurf Test Fest hosted by MACkite. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

We also have a Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories for Lake Michigan for areas north of Montague. All along the Lake Michigan shore watch for choppy conditions and a risk of rip currents and structural currents. Remember if the wind is moderate to strong, south or southwest, the south side of the piers and breakwaters can develop a current that can pull you out toward the middle of the lake. If the wind is north or northwest, it’s the north side of the piers and breakwalls that can have a dangerous offshore current. Just remember, if it’s windy or if there are sizable (over 3 foot) waves – don’t swim near or jump off the piers an breakwaters.

Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday/Saturday night from the Storm Prediction Center

There could be a thunderstorm today or tonight north of a line from Traverse City to Alpena. There is a Marginal (Low) Risk of a severe thunderstorm across the U.P. this PM/night. The main threat would be isolated strong winds. The highest risk of a severe storm is from Montana into N. Dakota and in northern New England. We’ll stay mostly sunny, breezy and warm in West Michigan this weekend.

European model rainfall forecast for the next 10 days

The European Model Rainfall Forecast for the next 10 days shows heavy rainfall continuing in the South. Significant rain falls in the Pacific Northwest and I hope that gets down into N. California. Rainfall continues to be relatively light across the Great Lakes.