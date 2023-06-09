The NWS continues the Air Quality Alert for southern Lower Michigan this Friday. Here’s more:

...Air Quality Alert for Friday June 9... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Thursday June 8th and Friday June 9th until noon to be an Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in Southern Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups range, with some hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy range. The Action Day includes the following counties in Lower Michigan... Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Isabella, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario Canada are currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups level with some hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy level.