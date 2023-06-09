The NWS continues the Air Quality Alert for southern Lower Michigan this Friday. Here’s more:

...Air Quality Alert for Friday June 9...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and Friday June 9th until noon to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in Southern
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the Unhealthy
For Sensitive Groups range, with some hourly concentrations reaching
the Unhealthy range.

The Action Day includes the following counties in Lower Michigan...

Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella,
Muskegon, Montcalm, Isabella, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan,
Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy level.