A Wet Pattern for the Next Week

The above graphic from the Weather Prediction Center is forecast rainfall for the next 7 days. They give much of the area 3-5″ of rain. The computer models are even wetter. The Tuesday run of the GFS model gave Grand Rapids measurable rain in 29 out of 30 six-hour periods from from late Friday to next Thursday, July 1, with a total of 3.8″ of rain. The European model gave Grand Rapids an insane 9.69″ of rain from today (Wed. the 23rd) through July 2. By the way, the models do not give us a 90-degree day the rest of June.

From the GRR National Weather Service: “THE BIG STORY CONTINUES TO BE HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL LATE THURSDA INTO SATURDAY AS CONVECTION FORMS AHEAD AND ALONG SLOW MOVING FRONT WITH STRONG NORTHWARD MOISTURE TRANSPORT FROM THE GULF OF MEXIO. PRECIPITABLE WATER VALUES RISE TO OVER 2 INCHES WITH EXPECTED RAIN RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR BEING MAINTAINED FOR SEVERAL HOURS IN SOME LOCATIONS WILL RESULT IN STORM TOTALS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN. WE WILL ASSESS THE HYDRO SITUATION IN MORE DETAIL AND PLAN TO ISSUE A HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK ON THE DAY SHIFT. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON RIVERS ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY THE KALAMAZOO AND SAINT JOSEPH BASINS WHERE SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN RECENTLY. DRIER CONDITIONS ALONG THE GRAND AND MUSKEGON BASINS MAY MITIGATE RISES SOMEWHAT.”

