A Warm Week Ahead

It’s a picture of me and a beautiful sunset over Gun Lake in Barry County, Michigan.

High Temperatures Saturday

Here’s high temperatures Saturday. Battle Creek reached 90°. Kalamazoo, Lansing and Battle Creek have now reached 90° three times this summer. Kalamazoo, Battle Creek at Lansing were warmer than Miami, Houston or Honolulu on Saturday. Across the lake it was 94° in Milwaukee and 95° at Green Bay. The high temperatures at the Muskegon Airport was 86° – which tied a record high temperature for June 5. However, during the afternoon, the highest temperature at the Muskegon beach was 66° – a difference of 20° over just a few miles. Gaylord set a record high temperature of 92° on Saturday.

Some Climate info from Andy Schut:

“In 120 years of records, we are experiencing the 6th driest start to the year on record with only 8.56” of precipitation and our 17th warmest start to the year on record.Missing thunderstorms ? We’ve only had four thunderstorm days for the year which ties with 1997 and 1905 for the least number of days with thunderstorms.”

High Temperatures Saturday June 5

Wow…look at the heat to our west! 100’s in the Dakotas and W. Minnesota, 97° at Winnipeg. With a west-southwest wind, we’re assured of another hot day today (Sunday). Once again, it’ll be cooler at Lake Michigan.

Today will be a Clean Air Action Day. The Air Quality Alert covers Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, Cass and Berrien Counties and the Detroit area. We also have a Fire Weather Watch for areas north of a line from Whitehall to Mt. Pleasant. With temperatures approaching 90°, relatively low humidities (for one more day) and a healthy breeze, caution is advised with any burning or disposing of smoking materials.

Peak Wind Gusts from Saturday

Here’s peak wind gusts from Saturday – gusts should be 25-30 today (Sun.) and even lighter from Monday on.

High Temperatures for the next 5 days

Today (Sun.) will be mostly sunny (could be partly cloudy in the PM. There will be a bit more cloud cover from Monday – Thursday with a chance of an isolated shower or t-shower – mainly during the afternoons and evenings. That should bring temperatures down a few degrees. However, the humidity will go up on Monday, so it won’t feel any cooler.

8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

The 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center continues to show the heat from the Upper Midwest into New England with cooler than average likely in Texas and along the West Coast.

Snow Falling Saturday Evening at Paradise, Washington

This was Paradise, Washington in Mt. Rainier National Park Saturday evening. it was snowing and they still have a lot of snow on the ground. Stevens Pass reported a high temperature of 40° on Saturday.

Saturday night at Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska

This pic. is from the webcam at Utqiagvik, Alaska – where the sun is up 24/7. There won’t be a sunset here until August 2. You can see all the ice in the Arctic Ocean and it’s not melting much. The high temperature here at Utqiagvik was just 34° on Saturday.

Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 13 – 17

Here’s the Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. I haven’t shown this graphic very much because it’s been trying to give us above average rainfall and I didn’t think it was right. Now it’s gone to the dry side from the N. Rockies to the East Coast. the cooler (than average) and wet pattern continues in the South and along the Pacific NW Coast.As I keep saying…be grateful for the rain we get. Finally,

Stars and Planets Visible in the Evening Looking a Little North of Due West

The G.R. NWS sent out this nice graphic showing the starts and planets you can see in the west (west-northwest) in the evening after sunset. Venus is now a bright evening “star”. Mars, Pollux and Castor line up left to right. I could see those on our GVSU Muskegon Lake camera.

Record High Temperatures in the East

Also: Earthquake, preliminary info: M 5.9 – 143 km W of Gold Beach, Oregon…A swarm of quakes today at the southern end of the Salton Sea in California. Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.1 – 19 km S of Carora, Venezuela. Pink double rainbow. Tornado in Alberta, Canada. Paris gets a t-storm. Amazing halo in S. India.

There were no tornadoes in the U.S. on Saturday and just 4 marginal 1″ diameter hail reports. There were 31 severe criteria wind reports, most of them measured wind gusts of 58-70 mph in N. Dakota.

Happy Sunday – thanks for reading my blog.