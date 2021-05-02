A Warm Surge (It Won’t Last)

That was quite the warm surge on Saturday. Grand Rapids started Saturday at 30°. With the help of a strong SW wind, some sunshine and dry ground, we had a high of 75° at 9:50 pm. That’s a rise of 45°. South Haven (airport) did better than that, with a low Saturday AM of 29° and an evening high of 80°. That’s a rise of 51° – about the highest I’ve ever seen in W. Michigan. Across Lake Michigan, Fond Du Lac started the day at 39° and reached a sizzling 90° (with a relative humidity of just 17% and a temperature/dew point spring of 50°.

Tulips in Centennial Park in Holland on May 1 2021

This pic. shows the tulips bending in the strong wind Saturday in Centennial Park in Holland. Today will be a nice day for tulip viewing and in fact most of this week looks pretty good. It’ll be relatively warm today and cooler for the middle and end of the week. With more people now having their 2nd COVID shot, people are getting out and about a bit more. However, you can stay in your vehicle and drive around Holland and see the beautiful tulips and blossoms.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for May 10-16

Don’t think that today’s warm temperatures means it’s the start of summer. I think we swing back to cooler than average temperatures for the 2nd half of this week and they will continue into next week. Now, we have to keep the fruit trees from getting a frost or freeze, but if we can do that, cool in May isn’t a bad thing. It prolongs the flowers and blossoms and it tends to keep the severe weather to our south. May is the the month when we have the highest average number of tornadoes in the U.S.

Have a great week – thanks for reading my blog.