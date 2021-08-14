A Sunny, Dry Start to the Week

The above map is the 7-day total rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. West Michigan won’t see much rain this week. We’ll be inbetween the rain from Tropical Storm Fred – which will pass to our southeast and thunderstorm activity in the Plains. Scattered mainly afternoon thundershowers are likely from the Northern Rockies south to New Mexico, E. Arizona and the mountains of Mexico.

The stretch of favorable weather will allow power companies to get everyone back online after last Wednesday evening’s storms. As of Saturday evening, we still have 388,014 customers without power in MIchigan – that’s more than all the other 49 states combined! The total includes 74,046 Consumers Energy customers. Hardest hit were St. Joseph, Branch, Jackson, Hillsdale, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.