I’ve lived with Gayle in the same house for 45 1/2 years. During this time on rare occasion, we’ve had to deal with critters. We’ve had a chipmunk in the house. That was before we had the cats. It took us a couple days to get him/her in a live trap. It came out and was happily munching on morsels from the kitchen at night, then it would disappear during the day. We looked everywhere, but we couldn’t find it.

We came home one Sunday night from visiting parents in Chicago and found a bat flying around the house. I eventually trapped it with a rake and got it outside, where it flew away seemingly unharmed.

Once, we had a bear in the backyard! It bent down my bird feeders and happily munched away. I slept through it, but a couple of neighbors said they had heard a ruckus.

I never knew we had mice until we had cats. My cats would chase them all around the basement – but not eat them. This was strictly a catch and release operation.

So…yesterday evening, Gayle is watching tennis on TV and I’m on the porch watching the storms on my computer and out the windows. All of a sudden, we hear the cat (Nimbus) make some very strange sounds. Turns out she was trying to get our attention while holding a mouse in its mouth. The plan was for us to pet the cat and say “good kitty”. Then the cat releases the mouse and the fun of chasing the mouse starts all over again, though this time upstairs instead of downstairs in the “man-cave”.

This was a very little mouse, maybe 3″ long and cute as a little mouse can be.

Nimbus released the mouse, which ran under the china cabinet. I go and get some boxes to trap it and then I get the live trap from the basement. I rig the trap and put it where the mouse can only go in the trap. I get a broom to try and chase it out. No luck…it won’t come out. We continue our efforts for about 20 minutes. Finally, I move a box and see the little critter behind a leg of the china cabinet.

In the meantime, Nimbus leaves and goes back downstairs – kind of pouting because we’re taking away her new toy.

I decide that I can trap it with a plastic cup, which I do on the first try. I slide a piece of cardboard across the cup. Got him – now what…

In the daytime or if I had the critter in the live trap, I’d have taken the mouse to the south fence of the Alpine Athletic Field – or Wahlfield Park or some other park. It’s just me…but I’ve got to give the little critter a chance. I’ve done that with the other mice I’ve caught. But…it’s dark and it’s raining. So, I took the mouse across the street into the orchard…about 3 rows deep and maybe 50 feet in…and released him/her.

Now Nick is not going to be happy with this plan. I’m sure he won’t appreciate another mouse in his orchard (mice can nibble on the trunks and roots of the trees)…so I’m not going to tell him. Who knows, the mouse might have come over from the orchard to begin with…maybe. I do feel guilty, though. I think I’ll head over to his fruit stand and buy some cherries.