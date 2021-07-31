A Mild and Dry Week

The above map is the forecast total rainfall for the next 7 days. Here in West Michigan, we’re not expecting much rain. There is a chance of a shower or t-storm this PM/night and a slight chance of a t-shower (pretty much just east of US 131) Sunday PM – there could be an isolated shower Tuesday PM. This means for some farmers, we turn on/move around the irrigation and for gardeners, we use the sprinkler/hose this week.

Heavy rain is likely in the Southeast, from SE Louisiana to the mid-Atlantic and there will be numerous showers and thundershowers in parts of the West, where they need the rain. The mountains of Mexico will see quite a few afternoon thundershowers developing.

We now grow crops (corn, beans) pretty close together. That means we need a good rain to keep moving forward. We can handle some dry weather in the early – mid spring, but here in late July and August, we need consistent and ample rainfall. Right now, crops look pretty good. Sweet corn and peaches are coming to market – check out the great grown-in-Michigan produce/crops at your local supermarket, farmer’s market or farm stand.

High Temperatures This Coming 8 Days

High temperatures start the week a little cooler than average (low 80s), then up near normal during the 2nd half of the week. We’ll see relatively low humidities/dewpoints this week as the hot, humid air remains well to our south.

Weather Observation from Mt. Washington NH

Check out the Weather Observation Friday evening from Mt. Washington NH – tallest mountain in New England. The temperature was 33.7, the wind was a steady 68 mph with a peak gust of 84 mph and the wind chill factor was +15F. They were in the clouds, with a visibility of less than 1/16th of a mile. In the last 24 hours they had had 0.87″ of rain and a peak gust of 92 mph. Parts of New England will see record low temperatures this weekend.