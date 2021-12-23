A Little More Confident in Cooler Pattern for Early January

The above map is the European model 30-day temperature forecast. Generally, it’s got colder than average weather on the whole from the Western U.S. across the N. Plains to the Upper Great Lakes. Warmer than average temperatures are forecast from the Southern Plains to the Southeast U.S.

8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

Here’s the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. I believe this is the first time that West Michigan is (barely) in the “leaning below average” area. With an average high temperature in the low 30s for pretty much the entire month of January, this would be a cool pattern.

Again, keep in mind this is a summary of the temperature for 8 days. We could easily see 3 days warmer than average followed by five days of colder than average temperatures.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook for Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

This is the Precipitation Outlook to go along with the temperature forecast. They have Lower Michigan in the “leaning above” category and if temperatures are cooler than average, it’s likely that much of that precipitation will come as snow.

So, keep the snow shovel, the snow scraper for the car and the snow plow ready to go as we cross into 2022.

Bittersweet Ski Area making snow early Thursday AM

Wednesday, Grand Rapids had a high temp. of 28 and a low temp. of 20. Ski areas could make snow all day. Bittersweet says that may be able to open at 3 pm this (Thurs.) PM.

Temperatures will be in the mid 30s much of this (Thu.) PM, then into the mid 40s Friday and we could touch 50 from G.R. to the south Christmas morning before colder air moves in and temperatures fall a bit in the PM. It’s possible that there could be a period for ski areas to make snow early Sun. (26th) AM and a little better chance for some snowmaking Sun. night/early Monday.

Grand Rapids had 1/4″ of snow officially on Wed., bringing our season snow total to 14.1″. Average thru 12/22 for G.R. is 21.4″. S. Ste. Marie added 1.9″ on Wed., bringing their season snowfall to 54.6″ and that’s 15.5″ above average for them.

Map of Snow Cover Wed. 12 22 21

Here’s the map showing where there is snow on the ground and how much. Just a dusting mainly east and southeast of G.R. There’s more significant snow on the ground across parts of the U.P and look at the large area with +20″ of snow on the ground north of S. Ste. Marie in Canada. They can get heavy lake-effect snow off Lake Superior in early-mid winter.

Flood Watch for S. California

Check out the heavy rain expected to fall in S. California. A Flood Watch has been posted. It will also get windy, especially in the mountains.