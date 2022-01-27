We’ll see a little light snow develop today. West of US 131, an inch or two may fall today/tonight with a dusting to an inch east of US 131. The wind will be strong enough to produce some drifting, especially near Lake Michigan. Gale Warnings have been up for Lake Michigan. Those will be lowered to Small Craft Advisories at 10 am. Overnight, we had gusts to 35-40 mph at the lakeshore.

Winter Weather Advisory for counties in the purple color

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for NW Lower Michigan until 7 am Friday, where there will be a bit more of a boost from Lake Michigan. from Manistee up to Leelanau Co., 3-6″ could fall, with 1-3″ farther east. There will also be some drifting snow.

Gaylord NWS graphic on the snowfall today and tonight

While temperatures will be a touch warmer today, it will still feel cold with the stronger wind. This is the second day with a south-southwest wind and we’ll still be colder than average.

Winter Storm Watch from Thu. Evening thru Friday PM

If you have plans to drive to Chicago, a band of heavy snow is possible tonight and tomorrow (mainly AM) near Gary, Indiana. There’s a Winter Storm Watch for Lake Co. IN for this evening thru Friday PM.

Looking ahead, a little light snow could fall Sat. night into Sunday, with a bigger storm possible for the middle of next week. That storm could bring more significant snow plus a period of freezing rain or rain. More on that later.

Great Lakes Satellite Picture Wed. PM

Here’s the Great Lakes satellite pic. from Wed. PM. It was clear in Wisconsin. Lake-effect clouds form over the lake and move east-northeast into West Michigan. As the wind turned more southerly, the clouds cleared out of the Grand Rapids area (south of a line from Holland to Mt. Pleasant).

Lake Michigan satellite picture Wed. PM 1 26 22

Here’s the Lake Michigan satellite picture. Geneva and Green Lakes in Wisconsin are frozen over. These are relatively deep lakes that take longer to ice up. You can see ice along the snow from NW Indiana up to Milwaukee and then again farther north. Lake Michigan now has a 20,6% ice cover. The Great Lakes as a whole have a 23.5% ice cover. Check out the video of the ice moving away from shore late PM near Chicago.

Ice at S. Haven, Michigan 1 26 22 PM

Here’s a look at the ice at the S. Haven Channel Wed. PM. It’s not solid. You couldn’t walk on it. You can see the gray, lake-effect, low clouds on the horizon as we are looking northwest. Those clouds are over the open water.

Muskegon Channel Wed. PM 1 26 22

Up the coast a bit, this is the Muskegon Channel. Here we still had low clouds overhead. The amount of ice has increased quite a bit in the last several days. Here, the wind was 5 mph at noon and jumped to 20 mph at 1 pm. The peak wind gust overnight was 42.5 mph.

Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse Wed. 1 26 22

This is the Thunder Bay Lighthouse Wednesday. This is floating ice, not solid. Here the high temperature Wed. was 17.8 degrees.

Narrow band of extremely heavy snow in W. Kansas

ALSO: Well, this is fun. Frost in Florida. Magnitude 6.2 e-quake near Tonga. East Coast snowstorm still looks like a big one, esp. for parts of New England. Ice stacks in Utah. Nice sunset at Rosemary Beach, Florida. Red sunset at Lincoln NE. Gulf Shores sunset. Light pillars in Pennsylvania. Cirrus. Season-to-date Indianapolis has had its 2nd least snowy winter since 1944.