A Little Less Heat and Humidity This Week

Here’s Saturday’s high temperatures. Grand Rapids reached 90° for the 2nd day in a row. Kalamazoo and Battle Creek have been in the low 90s on six of the last nine days. We won’t reach 90° this week. While it’ll still reach the mid 80s in many inland areas this Sunday, it will be noticeably less humid.

Sunset at South Haven Saturday 6 12 21

Here’s sunset at South Haven. Lots of people on the pier and the beach watching the show. Right now we have a crescent moon in the west-northwest after sunset and you can see the planets Venus and Mars in the western sky in the evening.

Kalamazoo – billowy clouds Sat. evening 6 12 21

This pic. from our Kalamazoo camera Saturday evening. The sun had set – at least at ground level – but it was still illuminating the top half of these towering cumulus clouds.

Sunset at Muskegon Saturday 6 12 21

Here’s sunset at Muskegon. The longest days of the year in the Northern Hemisphere occur over the next two weeks. Tomorrow we have the earliest sunrise of the year. Today (Sun.) the sunrise is at 6:03 am and the sunset is at 9:22 (Grand Rapids0 giving us 15 hours and 19 minutes of daylight. Solar noon is at 1:42 pm – so the strongest rays of the sun are between noon and 3:30 pm.

Also: Neat pic. of the solar eclipse. Saturday was Phoenix’s first 110-degree day of the year. Another pic. of the baseball-sized hail in Ovid MI. Just one tornado in the U.S. Saturday and here it is – near Las Vegas, New Mexico.