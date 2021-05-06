A Few Scattered Showers

We’ll have some scattered, mostly light showers today (Thu.) and a chance of a shower on Friday. Rainfall amounts will be generally under 1/2″ (some areas under 1/4″) Here’s radar:

No Severe weather – in fact – these are just showers, not thunderstorms. Here’s a wider view:

Point Lay, Alaska 11:35 pm local time (3:35 am EDT) on May 5

This is a screen grab from the FAA camera at Point Lay in far NW Alaska. The pic. shows the town at 11:35 pm local time (3:35 am EDT). Note that the sun is still shining (low on the horizon) and that there is still a solid snow cover – it looks like mid-winter. Today, the sunrise at Point Lay, Alaska is at 4:53 am and the sunset at 12:42 am. They gained 12 min. and 44 seconds of daylight since yesterday. By May 16, the sun will be up 24 hours a day at Point Lay (bonus rhyme there). They are north of the Arctic Circle The hour this picture was taken, Point Lay had a temperature of 15° and a wind chill factor of -3°. Wainwright had the coldest temperature in Alaska at +1° and at the Barrow Airport, the high temperature Tue. was 14°.