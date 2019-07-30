A Dry Pattern

This is the rainfall forecast for the next 7 days from the Weather Prediction Center. Note that a large portion of West Michigan is forecast to have no measurable rain, with a best chance of an isolated shower this PM inland during the afternoon (and that’s only about 20-30%). The chance of rain at the lakeshore is less than 10%. We’ve only had one stretch of 7 days without measurable rain since last October in G.R. That was in March and there were two days with a trace of rain then.

River Levels Early Tuesday AM

Most rivers are a little above average flow this Tuesday AM, but significantly lower than they have been and the dry week ahead should bring most rivers back down below average levels.

Rainfall Monday

Rainfall Monday was quite variable. The MAWN station near Coldwater had 2.9″, including 2.57″ in just one hour. Over an inch fell in Jackson and Fennville. Other totals: Grand Rapids 0.29″, Holland 0.19″, Muskegon 0.06″, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek 0.05″.

Peak Wind Gusts Monday

Here’s peak wind gusts Monday. A few peak gusts were storm-related, most were just the general brisk SW winds. There were a couple of trees down and a couple of power outages in Ionia and in Jackson County.

Power Outages Early Tues. AM

At 1:15 am – 2,112 Consumers Energy customers were without power, inc. 945 in Newaygo Co. (more than half of those around and near Hess Lake – some NW of Sand Lake. It says the cause is undetermined. I’d guess these are not weather-related. Other counties with outages included: 488 in Saginaw Co., 199 in Genessee Co., 169 in Iosco Co. and 104 in Montcalm Co.

Power outages in SE Michigan

Early Tue. AM – there were still 19,451 DTE customers without power, mostly from storms Sun. and Mon. That’s down from a peak of 41,000 customers. This included 7,726 customers in Oakland Co., 3,400 in Livingston Co. and 937 in Sanilac Co.

Grand Haven Beach Monday PM



This is a pretty amazing pic. It was a screen grab from our Noto’s at the BilMar camera at Grand Haven around 4:45 pm. It’s Coast Guard Week…and there are no people in this shot…no one on the beach, no one on the pier, no boats. Pretty amazing.

Sunset at Grand Haven Monday Evening

This interestingly eerie shot was at the Grand Haven Beach shortly before sunset. There were scattered high level clouds, scattered low level clouds and some lower fog. It came together to give an image that to me combined beauty, a touch of loneliness and a sense of timelessness. The sea…it was there centuries before me…it’ll be there centuries after me.

At the Coast Guard Festival this Tuesday, it’ll be partly cloudy and dry with temperatures much of the day in the low 70s. The wind may be a bit brisk at times. There will be a moderate risk of structural and rip currents – mainly on the north side of piers and breakwaters.

Sunset at the Muskegon Channel

lake Express Ferry heading out toward Milwaukee around 5 pm on 7 29 19

Here’s a couple of pics. from the Muskegon Channel (from NOAA Coastwatch). The sun was shining at hte moment. Again, looks like no one on the pier.

This was sunset at Sl. Haven 7 29 19

Here’s sunset at S. Haven…no boats…just a few high clouds in the distance…probably far enough away that they were over Wisconsin.

Sunset in Chicago

This was sunset in Chicago. With the southwest wind, the lake was much calmer here during the day.

Record High and Record Low on the same day!

This has happened before, but it’s really rare…to tie both the record high temperature for the day and record low temperature for the day on the same day. The wind at Hatteras at this time of year blows pretty continuously from off the ocean…so it’s in the 80s during the day and in the 70s at night. It’s one of the few places in the U.S. where a record high temperature in July is as cool as 90°

Also: Flooding in Barcelona, Spain. The storm had a lot of wind, too.