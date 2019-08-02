A Couple Chances to See Me

I’ll be on the road on my two days off. Friday evening, I’ll be in Kalamazoo for Art Hop. I’ll be at our WOOD TV News Studio at 151 Rose St. It’s in the Comerica Building at the northeast corner of Bronson Park downtown. I’ll be there from 5 – 8 pm – greeting people, serving beverages and passing out some goodies.

High-fiving kids at the Coast Guard Festival

Saturday, I’ll be at the Coast Guard Festival all day. The parade is at 11:45 am. All 5 meteorologists are going to be at the parade…very rare that we all get together at the same time – good thing the weather is “quiet”. After the parade, I’ve got several places to go to meet friends. I’ll stay for the awesome fireworks it the evening.

If you’re coming into Grand Haven from the east, don’t got I-96 into Spring Lake. It’s one lane to get on the drawbridge and there’s always a long backup. Stay south of the river and come up 144th. Get on Mercury Drive and you should come right into town. I always park on the east side of US 31. I then walk to my car and exit the same way – out Mercury Dr. If you see me, say “hi”.