A Cool Start to Deer Season

This Monday is the start of the firearm deer season. It runs every year from Nov. 15-30. Sunrise is at 7:34 am this Monday morning and sunset at 5:18 pm.

We’ll see temperatures mainly in the low 30s to start the day – inland areas north of Kent Co. in the upper 20s and the Lake Michigan shoreline will likely be in the mid 30s. Watch for an icy spot early with temps. a touch below freezing. We’ll head up to 40° in the afternoon. Winds will be from the west at 5-15 mph (strongest at Lake Michigan). We’ll see more clouds than sun, but the sun should poke through a little during the day.

Snow cover in Michigan

Most of Michigan does not have “tracking snow”. Here’s a few spots that did report snow on the ground Sunday afternoon.

Snow on the ground Sunday AM

These areas had snow on the ground early Sunday AM. The snow south of U.S. 10 mostly melted during the day Sunday. There is still some snow on the ground in northern Lower Michigan and across a good section of the U.P.

Forecast High Temperatures from Monday – Friday for Grand Rapids

Here’s forecast high temperatures for Grand Rapids this work week. High temperatures should reach the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday in Upper Michigan, so even the snow up there should pretty much be gone by midweek.

Season snowfall thru 11/14: Grand Marais 18″ (they had 12″ on 11/1), Ironwood 17.8″, Bergland Dam 15.5″. Grand Rapids has had officially 1.7″ this month (and season), Kalamazoo 3.4″ (W.M.U.) and just 0.6″ at Muskegon, where they have had more lake-effect rain than snow this month.

Deer pic. from Ann Steffen Martin

I’ll end with this pic. that my sister shot of a deer walking right thru their neighborhood.

ALSO: Beautiful fall colors south of Birmingham, Alabama. Tornadoes confirmed in CT and RI.