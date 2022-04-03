The first full week of April is Spring Break Week for many kids in West Michigan. Unfortunately, the weather doesn’t look very pleasant. We’ll stay mostly cloudy with several periods of rain and snow.

Winter Weather Advisory for Monday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Monday morning for 1-4″ of new snow. Temperatures will be relatively warm – in the low-mid 30s, so this will be a wet, heavy snow. A good portion of the snow will melt on expressways and major roads, but I think it’ll snow hard enough for snow to stick to even the expressways .

The Advisory is generally along and north of I-96, or north of a line from Muskegon to Lansing. The snow may come down at a pretty good clip for at least a couple of hours. As you go south and southwest of Grand Rapids, most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain.

More later – it’s news time…