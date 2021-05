The map above shows forecast high temperatures for Saturday (5/22). Detroit (and Grand Rapids) at 85° are forecast to be warmer than Key West FL (84°), Dallas TX (80°) and Las Vegas NV (82°).

Today (Mon., 5/17) should be the first day warmer than average in Grand Rapids since May 3. The first 16 days of May have been 4.5° cooler than average in Grand Rapids. That trend is reversing and we’ll be back close to average temperature for the month by the time we reach Memorial Day.