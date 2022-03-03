60 Degrees Over the Weekend? Followed by a Snowstorm?

Above is the high/low temperature forecast from the overnight GFS model. The models have been pretty consistent at giving G.R. peak temps. this weekend from the mid 50s to low 60s.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk Area out for Saturday in (mainly) Iowa.

Record High Temperatures for Saturday, March 5 in W. Michigan

Behind a cold front on Sunday, we may see wind gusts of 35-50 mph. February was a windier than average month. The storm will produce heavy rain across IN and OH.

Then…enough cold air may come down that the next system on Monday may bring shovelable snow…especially to areas south and southeast of G.R.

This warm surge over the weekend is not spring for good…just a brief preview…the pattern looks cold for mid March. This is the 8-14 day outlook for March 10-16. Colder than average weather is expected from the Pacific NW, across the central U.S. into the Great Lakes region. It may be cold enough for some mid-March snowfall.

Also: Cold pattern for Ukraine. Heavy rain in E. Australia. 9 below zero at Rapid River, Michigan Wed. AM was the coldest temp. in the contiguous U.S. for March 2. Welcome rain for the West. Halo at sunset. On the cold side of the weekend storm…heavy snow will fall from WY and CO to Upper MI. Sundog. What it takes to maintain the Mac. Bridge.