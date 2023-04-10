GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday marks 58 years since the Palm Sunday tornado outbreak that killed more than 270 people in the Midwest.

Storms on April 11, 1965, spawned a total of 47 in six states, including several in Michigan.

At least four of the twisters in Michigan were F4s: one that rushed across Ottawa, Kent and Montcalm counties, two in Branch and Hillsdale counties and one in the Lansing area. There were other tornadoes in Kalamazoo, Hastings, Bay City and Unionville. Alma was hit by two twisters.

In addition to the 271 dead in six states, about 1,500 were injured.

Above, Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Bill Steffen looks back at the outbreak.